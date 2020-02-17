A.C. casino updates holiday tweet to include “all” presidents

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Everything is filtered through the lens of Trump in 2020.

On Monday, the twitter account of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort tweeted about Presidents’ Day but appeared to omit President Trump from the celebration. The original tweet (similar to the new version posted below) referenced past and “future” presidents only, seemingly ignoring the current commander in chief.

–

Popular Jersey Shore tweeter ‘Jitney Guy’ jumped in to ask if “present” presidents were included:

Happy Presidents Day! 🇺🇸 Today, we’re honoring all United States presidents by lighting up our rooftop ball as the American Flag. #TheOceanAC pic.twitter.com/7Q51RUUcXI — Ocean Casino Resort (@TheOceanAC) February 17, 2020

What about present presidents? https://t.co/fmNsbLddzu — Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) February 17, 2020

It’s unclear if Ocean AC intended to exclude Trump or simply worded the original tweet awkwardly. They ultimately deleted the original tweet and shared a new one referencing all presidents (see above).

Twitter approved of the update:

Much better tweet than previous! Thanks for respecting all! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) February 17, 2020