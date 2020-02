By Art Gallagher

Freeholder Lillian Burry will ask her colleagues on the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders this afternoon to join the growing nationwide movement supporting the right of citizens to bear arms by declaring Monmouth a “Second Amendment Lawful Gun Owner County.”

Burry told MMM that she will introduce her resolution at the freeholders’ workshop meeting this afternoon at 1 p.m. and ask that it be added to the agenda for the regular meeting scheduled for 5 p.m.

