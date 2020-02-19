Did Cory Booker’s girlfriend just come out?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Plenty of people have joked that Cory Booker’s strange relationship with actress Rosario Dawson wouldn’t survive the end of his president campaign.

It may not be officially over, but it did take yet another strange turn on Valentine’s Day.

–

Referring to an ambiguous 2018 Instagram post, Dawson told Bustle that “People kept saying that I [came out] . . . I didn’t do that. I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out.”

“I mean, I guess I am now,” Dawson continued.

