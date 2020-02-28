ELECTION 2021: Ciattarelli calls out Murphy for lying about tolls hikes

TRENTON, N.J. – Here’s the basic gist:

While you were focused on Governor Murphy’s nearly $41 billion budget and accompanying tax schemes, news broke that Turnpike and Parkway commuters may soon face the first toll hikes since 2012. And it gets better: Murphy pretended to lack any inside knowledge of the hikes despite the fact that his staff had already began to discuss the hike with labor leaders.

Former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R-16) – one of the NJGOP’s leading primary candidates to take on Murphy in 2021 – took to Twitter to hammer Murphy for his deception:

Watch Phil Run – away from these toll hikes. First his team tried to hide them, and now Gov. Murphy claims he never knew about them – despite them being discussed in the office next to his. Are you kidding me? 1/2 — Jack M. Ciattarelli (@Jack4NJ) February 26, 2020

