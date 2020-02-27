ELECTION 2021: Trump polling alum Geller signs on with Ciattarelli campaign

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – Veteran Republican pollster Adam Geller is signed up with Jack Ciattarelli for 2021.

Save Jersey has learned that the New Jersey polling wiz – whose long resume includes Chris Christie’s statewide campaigns, Trump 2016, and Kim Guadagno’s 2017 run – will work with Ciattarelli general consultant Chris Russell and the rest of the gubernatorial candidate’s developing team for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Ciattarelli is the only formally announced 2021 GOP hopeful at the moment, but other candidates (notably NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt and Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick) are expected to join the race later this year.

Geller’s 2020 portfolio includes the leading pro-Trump super pac.

