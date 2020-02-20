Gottheimer endorses Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A second New Jersey congressman is on Team Bloomberg.

Josh Gottheimer (D, NJ-05) was one of three Democrat House members to endorse the ex-NYC mayor on Thursday, the day after Bloomberg’s maiden debate appearance.

–

Bloomberg campaigned for Gottheimer during the two term Democrat’s 2018 reelection campaign; Bloomberg’s daughter Emma donated $500 to Gottheimer this cycle.

“Bloomberg has trampled on our Bill of Rights, and as his past words and actions have proven, would undo the historic criminal justice reforms enacted by President Trump,” complained Frank Pallotta, one of Gottheimer’s possible November challengers. ” In the era of #MeToo, Mike Bloomberg has a documented history of sexual harassment in the companies he owns – kept quiet through the use of coercive Non-Disclosure Agreements. Here’s another example of Josh Gottheimer – much like his impeachment vote – promising to do one thing, only to embarrass our district in the end.”

Gottheimer’s colleague Mikie Sherrill (D, NJ-11) recently endorsed Bloomberg after receiving $2+ million in independent expenditure assistance from him during the 2018 cycle.

–