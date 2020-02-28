LIBERAL MEDIA: NJ.com columnist blames millennials’ home buying, property tax woes on “capitalism”?

By Matt Rooney

I don’t even know what to say about this one, Save Jerseyans. It speaks for itself.

According to his brief NJ.com bio, “Bobby Olivier covers music and other entertainment for NJ Advance Media.” He also believes “capitalism” is to blame for New Jersey’s worst-in-America property taxes. And student debt, AND the fact that millennials can’t afford houses?

Yes. Capitalism.

There’s nothing wrong with your screen.

“New Jersey’s average property tax in 2018 was $8,767. You know how much it was in Alabama? About $800. Yes, there are many variables to consider here — including the whole “living in Alabama” thing — but come on,” Oliver opined in his “25 things New Jersey people freaking HATE” clickbait column. “We complain about this endlessly and are united in our misery. But look on the bright side: Most of the latest generation of homebuyers (millennials) are too awash in student loan debt to afford property ownership anyway, especially in New Jersey. Hooray, capitalism!”

Yes; this “music and other entertainment” reporter has come to the conclusion that high property taxes (and millennials’ inability to afford to pay property taxes) is the fault of… capitalism?

Tuition rates are primary driven by government subsidies.

Are government subsidies “capitalist”?

Property tax rates are driven by a few factors including (1) redistribution of tax dollars to a handful of districts and (2) an inability to tackle public sector pension and benefits.

Is any of that “capitalism” in action?

Taking out too much debt for a unmarketable liberal arts degree in Peruvian hand pan music is the decision you’d expect from a responsible capitalist?

Of course not.

What’s most distressing about this article is the fact that Mr. Oliver (who looks like a millennial, but I don’t want to guess his age) doesn’t seem to have ANY idea what “capitalism” even looks like. I guess we can’t blame him; he’s a young-ish entertainment writer living in New Jersey. His ignorance does, however, tell us all something profound (and scary) concerning how a communist like Bernie Sanders is on the verge of being one of the two major parties’ presidential nominees.

