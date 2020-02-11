Meissner drops out of N.J. GOP Senate primary

TRENTON, N.J. – And then there were four.

On Tuesday, whistleblower attorney Stuart Meissner ended his campaign for the NJGOP U.S. Senate nomination.

“After months of tireless campaigning across the Garden State, good press and being fortunate to have the first endorsements from a County Chair and Legislator to endorse in this race, Hudson County Chairman Arango and Assemblyman Auth, I have decided that the narrow path to victory in the Republican primary by seeking the party lines in each of the counties does not afford us a chance to success in such efforts based on recent events,” said Meissner in a statement released tot he media. “Further, we currently do not have the funding to launch a successful ad campaign primary fight from outside the party lines.”

Four candidates remain in the contest: pharmacist/lawyer Rik Mehta (the frontrunner), digital marketing consultant Tricia Flanagan, millennial former gubernatorial and congressional candidate Hirsh Singh, and former Senate candidate Natalie Rivera.

The winner faces an uphill climb in November against incumbent Cory Booker in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican U.S. Senate candidate since 1972.

