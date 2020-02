TRENTON, N.J. – Pharmacist and attorney Rik Mehta won the back of Passaic County’s GOP on Wednesday night; it’s the political newcomer’s 10th line in the battle for the 2020 U.S. Senate nomination.

The Republican organizations in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Somerset and Warren counties. Mehta is also expected to win the Ocean County GOP’s coveted line at the upcoming March 4th convention.

