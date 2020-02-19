NJ-07: Kean upgraded by NRCC to Young Gun “contender” list

WESTVILLE, N.J. – Tom Kean Jr.’s relatively robust fundraising has earned him admittance to the next level of the NRCC’s celebrated ‘Young Gun’ program.

On Tuesday, the national House GOP campaign arm included Kean on a list of 35 individual 2020 candidates from around the country who are now on the program’s “contender” list.

“These hardworking candidates have proven their ability to run strong, competitive campaign operations,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. “We’re going to ensure these contenders are victorious in November by forcing their Democratic opponents to own their party’s radical socialist agenda.”

“The NRCC’s Young Guns program requires candidates to work towards specific goals and meet benchmarks throughout the election cycle to ensure their campaigns remain competitive, well-funded and communicative within their districts,” explained the NRCC website. “Contender candidates have completed stringent program metrics and are on the path to developing a mature and competitive campaign operation.”

Four other N.J. House hopefuls – Kate Gibbs (NJ-03), Frank Pallotta (NJ-05), Mike Ghassali (NJ-05), and Rosemary Becchi (NJ-11) – are “on the radar,” the step preceding “contender.”

Kean raised $1.2 million as of the end of 2019 in his quest to unseat freshman Democrat Tom Malinowski (NJ-07).

