Councilman facing recall draws bipartisan censure after storming out of meeting

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Atlantic County’s Galloway Township became a focal point of political drama this year after Councilman Robert Maldonado (formerly an “R” but who became an independent right before a now-infamous reorg meeting) joined the three Democrats on the 4-3 GOP township council to install a Democrat mayor.

Local Republicans and voters who believe Maldonado’s act overturned the will of the voters (Republicans swept the November 2019 election) are now attempting to recall Maldonado, and Maldonado apparently isn’t taking it very well.

At Tuesday evening’s Galloway Township Council Meeting, Councilman Maldonado reportedly stormed out of the meeting before public comments, abruptly announcing to his colleagues and assembled residents that he refused to participate in a “hostile work environment.”

The public comments period of local council meetings is often testy; it’s also an important opportunity for elected officials to face their constituents and answer their questions like, for example, “why did you unilaterally overturn the results of an election?”

Councilman Tony DiPietro made a motion to censure Maldonado.

The censure motion passed 6-0 with all three Democrats voting for it.

Recall supporters have until mid-July to collect the needed signatures which, if they succeed, would trigger a recall election.

Correction: an earlier version of this story classified Maldanado as a Democrat; while he sided with the Democrats to give them control of council, Maldanado is currently a registered independent.

