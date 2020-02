By Matt Rooney

_

It’s a big Saturday win for the Burlington County ex-freeholder who, with the support of her own county’s line in hand, is now the favorite to win Ocean County’s line at the March 4th convention.

Primary opponent David Richter now needs to decide: assuming Ocean committee members follow their committee’s recommendation l, does he want to try his luck running off of the line – against the Trump column – in both counties? Or hang it up?

–