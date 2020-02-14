Trump deploys border tactical teams to sanctuary cities including Newark

NEWARK, N.J. – The Trump Administration is ready to escalate its counter-offensive on dangerous “sanctuary” jurisdictions around the country including Newark, New Jersey.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that 100 Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agents – who are akin to swat teams – will soon deploy to up to nine U.S. cities including New York City and Newark. The goal is to aid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who are already conduction raids despite Democrats directing local law enforcement officials to not cooperate with federal law enforcement authorities.

This latest move comes in the same week that the Trump Justice Department filed suit against the Murphy Administration over its obstructive immigration directive.

Developing…

