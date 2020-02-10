Remembering my first call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio program | Tober

By Kevin Tober

It’s been a week since the king of Talk Radio Rush Limbaugh announced at the end of his massively popular radio program that he was diagnosed with late stage lung cancer.

For conservatives like myself it is devastating news. I would not be who I am today without the influence of Rush Limbaugh. All the work I’ve done for Republican candidates across the Garden State would never have happened if it weren’t for El Rushbo’s inspiration.

He has been a great influence in my life and has taught me everything I know about Conservatism and the greatness of America. He has inspired me to get into politics and try my best to make a difference and do everything I can to keep America the greatest country on the planet.

I’ll never forget on my 18th birthday I called into his show and gotten through for the first time:

My aunt happens to be friends with his producer and unbeknownst to me had her send me a signed photograph of Rush with a personalized message along with a copy of his book and an operation chaos hat which I received on by birthday.

When Rush announced his cancer diagnosis, I was devastated and stunned. I have been listening to him religiously since I was 13 years old and couldn’t imagine life without Rush’s booming voice being carried through the airwaves. After Rush’s show ended last week, I called into Larry O’Connor’s show to express my devastation and shock.

You can hear how shaken I was by the tremor in my voice:

It isn’t just me that Rush Limbaugh has influenced.

He has influenced the entire Republican Party and millions of Americans. He made Conservatism mainstream and created talk radio as we know it.

Before Rush came along the AM band was dead and there was no national talk radio and very few conservatives. Rush Limbaugh’s national talk radio syndication led the way for every talk radio show to follow. There would be no Conservative Talk Radio or Fox News without Rush.

Rush Limbaugh could also make or break the political careers of elected Republicans. In 1994, he was made an honorary member of the new Republican congressional majority led by then Speaker New Gingrich. He was invited to sleep in the Lincoln bedroom at the White House by George H.W. Bush while out stumping for the 41st President, and most fittingly, during last week’s State of the Union, President Trump gave Rush the Presidential Medal of Freedom which is America’s highest civilian honor.

Rush Limbaugh needs your prayers for his speedy recovery. We need him now more than ever and I look forward to listening to him for years to come!

