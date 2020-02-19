Report details N.J. institutional corruption including guns as retirement gifts, paid time off for blood donations

TRENTON, N.J. – Institutionalized corruption continues to cost New Jersey taxpayers dearly.

That’s the unspoken conclusion of a new report released Wednesday by the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation (SCI) focusing on waste and abuse in municipal government.

–

Some of the more egregious examples uncovered include Hoboken employees receiving paid days off for donating blood and Maywood police officers receiving guns purchased with public money upon their retirement.

Click here to view the full report.