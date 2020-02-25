South Jersey Republicans plan to protest Pelosi’s Saturday Blackwood visit

BLACKWOOD, N.J. – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in Blackwood, New Jersey (Gloucester Township) on Saturday, February 25th to rally for Rep. Donald Norcross (D, NJ-01).

Camden County Republicans and the Cumberland County Young Republicans are teaming up to protest Pelosi’s appearance. They’re organizing via a Facebook event page which has a 129 RSVPs as of this writing.

–

“Speaker Pelosi is coming to Camden County to rally the troops and raise money for the lesser Norcross,” the page explains. “Let’s be sure to give Madame Speaker and the Norcross minions an appropriate welcome to Trump Country.”

Pelosi is a long-time close ally of the politically-powerful Norcross family including the Congressman’s brother, George Norcross III.

This is Pelosi’s second high-profile Garden State trip in recent months; she visited back in September to address the state Democrat committee in Atlantic City.

–