Steinhardt’s Warren GOP endorses Mehta, Kean

BELVIDERE, N.J. – Pharmacist and attorney Rik Mehta now has the support of 1/3 of NJGOP county organizations; on Saturday, as the ex-FDA official was locking up lines in Monmouth and Burlington counties, Warren County Chairman Doug Steinhardt (who is also NJGOP chairman) sent a letter to the Warren County clerk awarding his organization’s line to Mehta.

Warren’s line is Mehta’s 7th. He also has a spot in the coveted “Trump” column this June in Camden, Burlington, Monmouth, Union, Hunterdon, and Somerset counties.

Steinhardt’s org also formally backed presumptive NJ-07 House nominee Tom Kean Jr., the state party’s Senate minority leader hoping to defeat incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski this November: