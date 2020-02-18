Trump pardons Bernard Kerik

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Donald Trump pardoned former NYC Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik on Tuesday.
Once one of the nation’s most celebrated law enforcement leaders, Kerik pleaded guilty to felony tax and false statement charges in 2009. Since completing his sentence, Kerik has become a popular public speaker and criminal justice reform advocate.
Kerik thanked the President on Twitter:
Thank you President @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/nnDGa55Hgo
— Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) February 18, 2020
