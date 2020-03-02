VIDEO: Murphy Administration bars 2A journalist from presser (for asking a tough question?)

TRENTON, N.J. – Alex “Alejandro” Roubian of the New Jersey Second Amendment Society has attended a number of Murphy Administration events over the years; he’s a citizen journalist and activist who writes about 2A issues and stirs the pot.

Alex got a ton of attention this past week when Phil Murphy dismissively told him “it is what it is” when Alex questioned the Governor on his decision to classify Garden State gun stores and ranges “non-essential.” The things took a totalitarian turn over the weekend; Murphy clearly didn’t appreciate the back-and-forth.

–

Alex posted a video of himself being turned away from the Governor’s Saturday COVID-19 presser.

“Today’s press conference was different,” Alex explained in his accompanying post. “Unlike previous days, the doors were locked. When he knocked on the door, he was intercepted by armed guards and a representative from Governor Murphy’s office. Additional armed state police officers surrounded him in a show of force and intimidation.”

Watch:

–