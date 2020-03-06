Average N.J. property tax bill poised to hit $9k under Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. – The worst thing about living in New Jersey keeps getting worse.
According to new information from the state, the average Garden State property tax bill hi $8,953 in 2019. That’s a 2% increase over 2018. Were it not for the Christie era 2% cap, it’s likely the $9,000 mark would already be in the rear-view mirror.
“We worked really hard under the Christie administration to legislate reforms to control property taxes,” said Assemblyman Minority Leader Jon Bramnick (R-21), a possible 2021 gubernatorial primary hopeful. “Murphy has increased spending by over eighteen percent over the last three years, which equates to $6 billion in new spending. His policies are putting us back on a path to soaring property taxes.”
