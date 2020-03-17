Bergen GOP cancels its convention

HACKENSACK, N.J. – The GOP in New Jersey’s most populous county won’t be holding a nominating convention this year. At least not an in-person one.

“Chairman Jack Zisa announces that due to national, state and county government directives,

the March 23 BCRO nominating convention is cancelled,” the organization announced via a Tuesday afternoon e-mail blast.

–

“We are awaiting additional information that will determine next steps,” the explanation continued.

The stakes are high; the NJ-05 primary battle between Frank Pallotta, Mike Ghassali, John McCann and a handful of other candidates could turn on who wins the Bergen line.

We’ll have to wait and see if Bergen holds an online vote (like Middlesex) or a smaller convention (like Atlantic, whose GOP is holding a municipal chair-only vote).

Bergen has been the hardest hit of New Jersey’s counties so far, leading the state in active COVID-19 cases.