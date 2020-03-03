Cape May’s Donohue leaves Superior Court judgeship

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. – Mike Donohue is no longer a member of the judiciary.

Save Jersey can confirm that the former Cape May County GOP chairman and LD1 legislative candidate left his Superior Court post at the end of last week. Donohue is scheduled to publicly comment on his decision to leave the bench on Wednesday morning’s episode of Harry Hurley’s popular Jersey Shore radio program.

Donohue, a former partner in the law firm Blaney & Donohue (now Blaney & Karavan), joined the judiciary in 2015. Karavan took over as head of the Cape GOP organization.

The down-to-earth Donohue is best known for his epic feuds with then-Democrat State Senator Jeff Van Drew of Dennis Township as both chairman and as a candidate on legislative slates opposing Van Drew in 2007 and again in 2009.

