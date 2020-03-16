Christie: Americans not taking COVID-19 seriously enough

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Christie penned an op-ed for The Washington Post on Monday sharing his recommendations for the ongoing federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also expressed his belief that the public isn’t treating the crisis with sufficient seriousness.

“More must be done to prepare for increasing case numbers and to effectively communicate what must be done to reduce the threat [of coronavirus],” the former New Jersey governor complained. “I fear Americans are not yet taking this virus seriously enough.”

–

Click here to read the full op-ed.

–