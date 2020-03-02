Christie, Murphy lock horns over N.J. budget on Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. – Budget season 2020’s debate is starting off with a bang, Save Jerseyans, and a debate between governors.

The heated exchange between Governor Phil Murphy and former Governor Chris Christie began on Sunday when the latter tweeted a Press of Atlantic City editorial criticizing Murphy’s tax-and-spend heavy budget.

–

Murphy retweeted Christie with a rebuttal a few hours later, laying the blame for much of how own Democrat Administration’s challenges on his Republican predecessor:

Murphy proposes to tax and spend like there’s no tomorrow | Editorials | https://t.co/KGZsqazqkF https://t.co/O8MgOdXIrb — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) March 1, 2020

We’re still digging out of the spectacular failure brought by your eight budgets. Budgets that prioritized the wealthy and well-connected over our middle class, led to 11 credit downgrades, devastated @NJTRANSIT commuters, and failed to invest in public education. https://t.co/EyvoSj36Cu — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 1, 2020

As usual with @GovMurphy lots of empty campaign rhetoric but ZERO facts. He did not refute one of the factual statements we made in our reply. At some point, he will realize that he has to stop campaigning and start governing—not just repeating the lies of his first two years. https://t.co/JVSVcp0Ejz — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) March 2, 2020

–