Christie, Murphy lock horns over N.J. budget on Twitter

Published on by The Staff

TRENTON, N.J. – Budget season 2020’s debate is starting off with a bang, Save Jerseyans, and a debate between governors. 

The heated exchange between Governor Phil Murphy and former Governor Chris Christie began on Sunday when the latter tweeted a Press of Atlantic City editorial criticizing Murphy’s tax-and-spend heavy budget.

Murphy retweeted Christie with a rebuttal a few hours later, laying the blame for much of how own Democrat Administration’s challenges on his Republican predecessor: