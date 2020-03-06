Chuck Schumer should be expelled from the U.S. Senate | Tober

By Kevin Tober

Think the Left couldn’t come any more unhinged? Think again. Yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened two Supreme Court Justices in an unhinged speech in front of the Supreme Court during their oral argument of June Medical Services v. Russo. The case involves an abortion provider who challenged a Louisiana law requiring that abortion providers also have admitting privileges to a hospital.

Schumer railed against the Supreme Court and said, shockingly, “I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

I could not believe my ears when I heard that. Even for Schumer this is shocking.

Hey Schumer: what exactly is “the price” Gorsuch and Kavanaugh will pay? They are lifetime appointees. “You won’t know what hit you”? That sounds like a threat of violence to me. Anyone with half a brain who hears Schumer’s comments knows that his words constituted a threat of violence. Schumer was so out of line that Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare direct condemnation of the Minority Leader’s remarks.

I don’t know if Schumer intended to incite violence against the Supreme Court, but words and actions have consequences. Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) claim that Trump has tried to undermine judicial independence: that’s obviously untrue. Regardless, even after countless unconstitutional rulings against his administration, Trump has NEVER threatened a judge with violence.

The bottom line is Schumer must be expelled from the US Senate. Immediately.

Senator Josh Hawley says he will introduce a motion to censure Schumer.

I know in today’s fast paced 24-hour news cycle it is hard to step back and reflect. But let’s do that for a second. Imagine if Mitch McConnell threatened Justices Kagan and Ginsburg like Schumer did. The outrage and screams from Democrats and their media allies would break the sound barrier, and loud condemnations of McConnell would be on the front page of every newspaper in America and lead every televised news program. We can also be confident that The Washington Post wouldn’t be writing headlines like “Democrats seize on McConnell’s remarks” like they did today.

Schumer must be expelled. Words need to count for something and reckless actions must carry consequences.

