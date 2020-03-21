N.J. ready to criminally charge “stay at home” violators; DOJ exploring indefinite detention

By Matt Rooney

Governor Murphy’s executive order shuttering “non-essential” businesses and banning ALL social gatherings (weddings, funerals, etc.) takes effect Saturday evening at 9 p.m., Save Jerseyans.

If you violate it? You could get a warning. You also might be criminally charged.

The revelation came during an exchange at Saturday afternoon’s press conference between Murphy and Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police (NJSP).

2C:33-2 (the state’s disorderly conduct statute) covers conduct including creating “a hazardous or physically dangerous condition by any act which serves no legitimate purpose of the actor.”

Penalties include up to 30 days in county jail and a potential maximum fine of $500.

But that’s not all.

Across the Delaware, there’s a proposal on the table to restrict ammunition sales without a permit in Pennsylvania.

Politico reported on Saturday that the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking new emergency powers including indefinite detention if approved by a judge; the DOJ’s request, however, can’t be done by executive order and would need to clear Congress.

Keep your heads on a swivel, Save Jerseyans.

