Booker: Let’s use COVID-19 crisis to push Leftist priorities, ‘environmental concerns’

By Matt Rooney

Senate Democrats blocked a COVID-19 GOP stimulus package over the weekend; the espoused rationale (“it doesn’t do enough for workers”) was right out of the Democrats’ use-worn class warfare playbook.

Spartacus aka Gropacus aka Cory Booker went a step further during a Sunday MSNBC appearance. Booker argued (without explicitly saying so) that a good crisis should never go to waste, urging Congress to seize upon the Wuhan-China virus crisis to “reform corporate culture” and push for dramatic environmental regulations.

Watch: