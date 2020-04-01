COVID-19: Newark, Irvington, and the Oranges decide to bar travel between towns

NEWARK, N.J. – Can municipalities criminalize travel between towns?

The mayors of Newark, East Orange, Orange, and Irvington say that’s their plan; they’ve coordinated on a “lockdown” designed to prevent residents from moving between their towns. It’s the latest example of local politicians going well beyond the Murphy Administration’s growing list of restrictions to implement even more draconian measures. It’s also questionable whether municipalities have the power to bar citizens from entering (or leaving) the city limits.

–

Watch: