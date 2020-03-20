DiMaso urges Murphy to scrap massive toll hike plan

HOLMDEL, N.J. – A single legislator spoke out on Thursday as the N.J. Turnpike Authority pushed massive toll hikes for the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

“Everything about the New Jersey economy has changed dramatically in the last 72 hours,” said Asw. Serena DiMaso (R-13). “Commuters can hardly afford such drastic toll hikes for an unprecedented spending increase. Murphy can’t acknowledge on one hand that people are facing financial catastrophe but still push forward with toll hikes on those same residents who can’t give their vocal input because they are following his directions to stay home.”

“Annual three percent toll hikes without allowing public input will literally drive New Jerseyans out of New Jersey,” added DiMaso.

The Authority’s “public” hearings in Middlesex and Camden counties on Wednesday were conducted at a time when New Jersey government led by Governor Murphy was advising citizens to stay home.

DiMaso’s district is based in Monmouth County which currently has 43 confirmed coronavirus cases, the 5th highest count out of all 21 New Jersey counties.

