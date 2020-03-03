Federal judge: Hilldawg will be deposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hillary Clinton will be sworn and deposed on the subject of her private email server.

“As extensive as the existing record is, it does not sufficiently explain Secretary Clinton’s state of mind when she decided it would be an acceptable practice to set up and use a private server to conduct State Department business,” D.C. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth explained in his Monday ruling.

–

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch initiated the suit back in 2014. They’re hoping to discover whether the ex-Secretary of State violated the Freedom of Information Act.

–