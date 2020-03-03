Gibbs, Richter jockey for last minute local Ocean support

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Only 24 hours remain before Ocean County Republican leaders gather and select their preferred candidate for the NJ-03 nomination.

Both rival campaigns could claim some reason for confidence down the frantic home stretch.

–

On Monday, the Berkeley Township Republican Club, the Berkeley Township Women’s Republican Club, the Berkeley Township Republican Municipal Committee and Council Members John Bacchione, Keith Buscio, James Byrnes, Sophia Gingrich, Angelo Guadagno and Tom Grosse all announced their support for candidate David Richter.

Berkeley Township is Ocean County’s sixth most populous municipality.

“I am extremely grateful for the overwhelming support I have received in Berkeley Township. As one of the largest municipalities in Ocean County, Berkeley will be one of the most influential towns in this race. Adding their support moves our campaign that much closer to victory at this week’s convention,” said Richter.

Rival Kate Gibbs wasn’t quiet; the Burlington-endorsed candidate and ex-Burlco freeholder began her week with endorsements from Lavallette Republican Club President William Burns and Point Pleasant Borough Mayor Bob Sabosik.

“During her time in elected office, Kate invested in our veterans, protected the Joint Base, and fought to create good-paying jobs, while cutting taxes,” said Burns. “I’ve known Kate for several years and she is as genuine and tough as they come. She will stand up for our district and our country.”

It all comes down to the Wednesday, March 4th committee meeting at which time each town’s GOP mayor (if there is one), a single GOP member of council (again, if there is one), and local municipal chair and local GOP club president will get to vote on which NJ-03 hopeful gets “the line.”

The club president has extra votes for each of every five voting districts inside his or her town. Legislators, county row officers and party officials – both current and former – also get to vote if they still reside inside Ocean County’s borders.

–