TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Hirsh Singh won his first U.S. Senate line of the 2020 cycle on Wednesday evening at the Ocean County convention in Toms River.

Singh grabbed 106 votes to Rik Mehta’s 77. Natalie Rivera fetched 8. Mehta remains the front runner with 10 lines but Ocean’s bevy of Republican primary votes is big get for any candidate.