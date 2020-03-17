Murphy closes New Jersey’s malls, amusement parks

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s malls and amusement parks will close at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.
A narrow exception exists for restaurants with exterior entrances and exits; like other New Jersey eateries, they can remain open for the sole purpose of take-out and delivery.
Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement on Twitter:
Effective 8:00 PM tonight, I’m directing the closure of all indoor retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and amusement centers across New Jersey until the current emergency ends.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 17, 2020
Outside of our restrictions on malls, restaurants and bars, and other businesses specifically ordered to shut down – all other non-essential retail, recreational, and entertainment businesses may remain open until 8:00 PM daily if they abide by social distancing guidelines.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 17, 2020