Murphy closes New Jersey’s malls, amusement parks

Published on by The Staff

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s malls and amusement parks will close at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

A narrow exception exists for restaurants with exterior entrances and exits; like other New Jersey eateries, they can remain open for the sole purpose of take-out and delivery.

Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement on Twitter:

 