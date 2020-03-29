Someone tell Murphy: Homeland Security classifies gun stores, ranges as essential

By Matt Rooney

_

Governor Phil Murphy dug his heels in this week, telling legal gun owners “it is what it is” concerning his order shuttering New Jersey’s gun stores and ranges.

It may not surprise you to know that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disagrees with Governor Murphy.

–

On Saturday, the DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued non-binding guidance “intended to help State, local, tribal and territorial officials as they work to protect their communities, while ensuring continuity of functions critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security.”

Included on the advisory list? Under the law enforcement subsections?

“Workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges.“

It’s not as if Governor Murphy or his Attorney General Gurbir Grewal will be persuaded. They’ve initiated or joined multiple lawsuits against the Trump Administration; most infamously, the state and the DOJ are presently embroiled in litigation over the Murphy Administration’s sanctuary state policy. There’s also little hope that a pending lawsuit against the state designed to reopen New Jersey’s gun shops and ranges will be resolved outside of court

Still, it’s nice to get a reminder that the rest of the country isn’t crazy; it’s just Trenton and a handful of other far-Left outposts where politicians care more about being woke than safeguarding fundamental liberties.

_

Save Jersey’s Founder and Blogger-in-Chief, MATT ROONEY is a nationally-noted and respected New Jersey political commentator. When he’s not on-line, radio or television advocating for conservative reform and challenging N.J. power-brokers, Matt is a practicing attorney at the law firm of DeMichele & DeMichele in Haddon Heights (Camden County).

–