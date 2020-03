TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy issued executive order 107 on Saturday (click here to read) canceling most social gatherings, shuttering most retail stores, and directing New Jerseyans to ‘stay at home’ unless their activities fall under a limited set of exceptions.

Murphy also issued executive order 108 (click here) superseding all local and county COVID-19 related orders issued to date in order to enforce uniformity.

