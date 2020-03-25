Angry Murphy instructs New Jerseyans to rat out fellow residents defying his executive order

Published on by The Staff

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy sees little or no chance of an easing up on his draconian, slapdash “stay at home” restrictions by Easter, the date by which President Trump said this week he would like to see the U.S. economy begin to reopen. 

Murphy made the comments during a Tuesday interview on Cuomo Prime Time:

Earlier in the day, Murphy raged on Twitter over alleged violations of his executive order shuttering all “non-essential” businesses in the state.

The Governor not only threatened police action, but he went a step further by encouraging New Jersey to report their fellow citizens’ violations to the authorities:

Local law enforcement has already begun to issue criminal citations to individuals holding private social gatherings in violation of Murphy’s executive fiat.

Murphy did amend his list of closure exemptions on Tuesday, permitting certain businesses including mobile phone stores and bicycle shops (for repairs only) to resume on-site business operations.