Effort to recall N.J. Governor Phil Murphy fails

TRENTON, N.J. – A quixotic bid to recall New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has failed.

Organizers received approval for their petition last April; they needed 25% of registered voters, or nearly 1.5 million signatures (1,484,358 to be precise), in a mere 320 days. They unsurprisingly came up short given the enormity of the task, and there’s no word as to how many signatures were ultimately collected by the recall group which was publicly plagued by infighting that often spilled over onto social media.

–

Anyone who donated time to the recall effort will have to settle for silence; both the recall Facebook page and website have disappeared from the Internet without explanation.

One of the petition’s original champions – NJGOP activist and former candidate for office Monica Brinson, who abandoned the group long ago citing incessant infighting – took to Facebook on Wednesday to share the official letter from Trenton confirming that the petition is now “void.”

“Just want to take a minute to thank the Recall hijackers ( you know who you are one day NJ will know who you are) for botching the Phil Murphy Recall that Terry Beck and I worked so hard on!” Brinson lamented on Facebook.

–



_

Only two governors have been successfully recalled in U.S. history: Governor Lynn Frazier of North Dakota was recalled in 1921 and Democrat Governor Gray Davis of California was recalled in 2003.

Governor Murphy is up for reelection in 2021.

–