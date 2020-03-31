Grewal moves to restrict Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine prescriptions in N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. – On Sunday, the FDA authorize the emergency use of the malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine which some believe could aid in the battle against COVID-19.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal reacted on Monday by cajoling the Division of Consumer Affairs to severely restrict access to the drugs.

“We are in the midst of a public health emergency, and we are all in it together,” said Grewal. “Stockpiling and hoarding drugs, and inappropriate prescribing for friends and family, is unacceptable. The action we are taking today protects the drug supply so that medications are available when necessary for those who need them most.”

The new restrictions contained in the administrative order include that (1) the recipient must have a positive test result, (2) the diagnosis must be documented on the actual prescription, and (3) physicians cannot prescribe more than a single 14-day regimen (not refills allowed).

Some New Jersey politicians have been pushing to expand access to the drugs.

“Could HCQ be used as a prophylactic replacing or enhancing social distancing and isolation? One could only hope so! So why the inaction from political and government leaders? Like all obedient civil servants in a bureaucracy, free thought and expression is not a requirement and is discouraged,” said state Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26). “It is easier to play it safe and tell the public to wait for government approval based on continuous tests, even though evidence keeps accumulating that HCQ is effective. These government and political leaders will be the first to praise our first responders and our health care providers in the trenches, but are deaf to their calls for the use of HCQ. They of course will be taking credit when reason and common sense prevails as to the use of HCQ and its effectiveness.”

