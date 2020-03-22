THE LIST: What’s still open in New Jersey?

By Matt Rooney
What’s still open after Phil Murphy shut down most or much of New Jersey on Saturday (effective 9 p.m.)? There are obviously a ton of exceptions (including essential government offices, law enforcement, and utility/power company workers) and a few dozen private sector industries deemed too important to close completely. Traveling on the Turnpike? Rest stops are still open; you just can’t hang out to eat inside.
Here’s a list:
- Medical facilities (your dentist and therapist included)
- Medical supply and support institutions
- Grocery stores (including places like Walmart and Target)
- Law offices (but limited)
Accountant offices(maybe?)
- Media operations
- Convenience stores
- Gas stations
- Pharmacies (Rite Aid, CVS, etc)
- Restaurants for take out/delivery only
- Retail stores for ONLINE sales only
- Hardware stores (Lowes, Home Depot)
- Banks
- Farmers markets
- Farms directly supplying customers
- Food banks
- Laundromats
- Dry cleaners
- Pet stores
- Kid-related supply stores (e.g. Buy Buy Baby)
- Liquor stores
- Pot dispensaries
- Daycares
- Nannies
- Housekeepers
- Janitorial services
- Veterinarian office/clinics
- Mail/delivery stores (UPS, FedEx)
- Printing and office supply businesses
- Car dealerships for maintenance and repairs only
- Car mechanics
- Most manufacturing companies
- Construction companies
- Logistics companies
- Trucking/Shipping companies
