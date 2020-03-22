THE LIST: What’s still open in New Jersey?

What’s still open after Phil Murphy shut down most or much of New Jersey on Saturday (effective 9 p.m.)? There are obviously a ton of exceptions (including essential government offices, law enforcement, and utility/power company workers) and a few dozen private sector industries deemed too important to close completely. Traveling on the Turnpike? Rest stops are still open; you just can’t hang out to eat inside.

Here’s a list:

  • Medical facilities (your dentist and therapist included)
  • Medical supply and support institutions
  • Grocery stores (including places like Walmart and Target)
  • Law offices (but limited)
  • Accountant offices (maybe?)
  • Media operations
  • Convenience stores 
  • Gas stations
  • Pharmacies (Rite Aid, CVS, etc)
  • Restaurants for take out/delivery only
  • Retail stores for ONLINE sales only
  • Hardware stores (Lowes, Home Depot)
  • Banks
  • Farmers markets
  • Farms directly supplying customers
  • Food banks
  • Laundromats
  • Dry cleaners
  • Pet stores
  • Kid-related supply stores (e.g. Buy Buy Baby)
  • Liquor stores
  • Pot dispensaries
  • Daycares
  • Nannies
  • Housekeepers
  • Janitorial services
  • Veterinarian office/clinics
  • Mail/delivery stores (UPS, FedEx)
  • Printing and office supply businesses 
  • Car dealerships for maintenance and repairs only
  • Car mechanics
  • Most manufacturing companies
  • Construction companies
  • Logistics companies
  • Trucking/Shipping companies

