THE LIST: What’s still open in New Jersey?

By Matt Rooney

What’s still open after Phil Murphy shut down most or much of New Jersey on Saturday (effective 9 p.m.)? There are obviously a ton of exceptions (including essential government offices, law enforcement, and utility/power company workers) and a few dozen private sector industries deemed too important to close completely. Traveling on the Turnpike? Rest stops are still open; you just can’t hang out to eat inside.

Here’s a list:

Medical facilities (your dentist and therapist included)

Medical supply and support institutions

Grocery stores (including places like Walmart and Target)

but limited Law offices (

Accountant offices ( maybe?

Media operations

Convenience stores

Gas stations

Pharmacies (Rite Aid, CVS, etc)

Restaurants for take out/delivery only

Retail stores for ONLINE sales only

Hardware stores (Lowes, Home Depot)

Banks

Farmers markets

Farms directly supplying customers

Food banks

Laundromats

Dry cleaners

Pet stores

Kid-related supply stores (e.g. Buy Buy Baby)

Liquor stores

Pot dispensaries

Daycares

Nannies

Housekeepers

Janitorial services

Veterinarian office/clinics

Mail/delivery stores (UPS, FedEx)

Printing and office supply businesses

Car dealerships for maintenance and repairs only

Car mechanics

Most manufacturing companies

Construction companies

Logistics companies

Trucking/Shipping companies

