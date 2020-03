PHILADELPHIA, PA – Governor Phil Murphy announced strict new coronavirus regulations – including a ban on public gatherings of over 50 people – late Monday morning.

Earlier in the day, Save Jersey founder Matt Rooney joined Chris Stigall of 990 The Answer in Philadelphia to discuss the Governor’s COVID-19 response (up until that point) and why the Democrat’s response seemed so flat compared to his regional colleagues from other states.

Click here to listen to Matt’s full segment.

