Monmouth Sheriff questions state’s coronavirus-driven decision to release dangerous prisoners

FREEHOLD, N.J. – New Jersey released hundreds of prisoners this week in a purported attempt to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak inside the state corrections system.

At least one county sheriff spoke up to question the move.

“Unacceptable,” said the characteristically blunt Shaun Golden (R-Monmouth) on Tuesday via his Facebook page. “It is absurd that this court order to release inmates includes cases such as – failure to register as a sex offender, child endangerment, resisting arrest/assault on our Law Enforcement officers with no regard for the victims. Is this really about preventing an outbreak in our jail. No cases in Monmouth Correctional facility to date.”

Golden is frequently cited as a possible Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2021.

New Jersey isn’t alone in turning criminals lose on the streets; thousands of inmates have been released (or are waiting for release) nationwide including 300 from New York’s Rikers Island._

