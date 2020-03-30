Murphy reverses course, lets N.J. firearms retailers reopen (with conditions)

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy surprised attendees at Monday afternoon’s daily COVID-19 press conference by announcing that New Jersey’s firearms retailers can reopen. He had previously insisted that firearm retailers would remain classified as non-essential. The ardently anti-2A Democrat cited Homeland Security guidance issued over the weekend which categorized gun retailers and manufactures as essential for law enforcement and security.

However, the Governor added, customers must make advance appointments, and the stores can operate only a limited number of reduced hours…

–

Developing…

–