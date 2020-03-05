Murphy says there’s a “presumptive” coronavirus case in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. – The Murphy Administration announced the first “presumptive” case of coronavirus in New Jersey on Wednesday evening.

“Tonight, Acting Governor @LtGovOliver and I are announcing the first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or #COVID19, in New Jersey,” said Murphy, who temporarily set aside his gubernatorial duties earlier today for a pre-planned surgical procedure to remove a tumor from his kidney. “The individual, a male in his 30s, is hospitalized in Bergen County and has been hospitalized since March 3rd.”

We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm. The investigation is underway & more information will be released when it becomes available.

