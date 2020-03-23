Murphy suspends all “elective” N.J. medical procedures EXCEPT for abortions

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy issued yet another COVID-19 executive order on Monday, this time suspending all elective medical procedures in New Jersey beginning March 27th. But there’s a major exception.

“Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, all ‘elective’ surgeries performed on adults, whether medical or dental, and all “elective” invasive procedures performed on adults, whether medical or dental, are suspended in the State,” explained Murphy in his EO-109. “An ‘elective’ surgery or invasive procedure, for purposes of this Order, is defined as any surgery or invasive procedure that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of the patient as determined by the patient’s treating physician or dentist. An ‘elective’ surgery or invasive procedure does not include the administration of vaccines”

The exception?

“Nothing in this Order shall be construed to limit access to the full range of family planning services and procedures, including terminations of pregnancies, whether in a hospital, ambulatory surgery center, physician office, or other location,” Murphy continued.

Yup. He went there.

Governor Murphy is concerned about making sure ABORTIONS continue uninterrupted at a time when there’s concern that our medical system can’t handle an influx of COVID-19 patients suffering from severe pneumonia-like symptoms..

New Jersey Right to Life (NJRTL) Executive Director Marie Tasy – no doubt in vain – called on the governor to reconsider.

“Governor Murphy’s Executive Order exempting abortion during this global pandemic defies logic and is highly irresponsible. 97% of all abortions are elective procedures and are not medically necessary,” said Tasy. “Both our state and nation are rightfully lamenting and tracking the daily loss of human lives from COVID-19 and taking extraordinary measures to flatten the curve. Vital medical supplies and precious resources which already are in short supply need to be preserved for our hospitals and health care workers to be able to fight against COVID-19.”

“We call on Governor Murphy to do the right thing by reversing this action immediately so that valuable resources can instead be utilized for urgent health care needs that will actually help save human lives and mitigate human suffering,” Tasy added.

Remember: abortions = big money for Democrats. New Jersey is currently giving $17 million annually in subsidies to the well-heeled abortion giant Planned Parenthood; PP, in return, is a major Democrat Party electoral ally set to spend millions on the 2020 elections.

