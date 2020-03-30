N.J. still isn’t reopening gun ranges

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Murphy’s decision to let New Jersey gun stores reopen with modified operations doesn’t extend to gun ranges.

“Alert! Ranges are not allowed to open in NJ yet! Lawsuit is proceeding,” exclaimed Anthony Colandro, owner of Woodland Park’s legendary “Gun for Hire” range, on his Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs (ANJRPC) independently confirmed their intention to keep pushinf.

“ANJRPC intends to continue to pursue further aggressive action against NJ, as appropriate,” the organization announced on its website.

Governor Murphy cited new guidance from the Department of Homeland Security as influencing his decision to reopen gun shops; that same guidance included gun ranges as “essential.”

