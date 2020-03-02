Where are New Jersey’s 2nd Amendment sanctuary town, counties?

By Kevin Tober

Last week Monmouth County became another in a long list of counties and towns across the Garden State to vote to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary. What started as a widespread movement in Virginia as a reaction to the total takeover of that state by the radical left has spread across the country even to “blue states” including New Jersey.

Both New Jersey and Virginia presently suffer from total Democrat control of their respective state governments, but both states also have significant pockets of conservative resistance that are working to thwart the Left’s infringement upon the rights of its citizens. I spoke to the leadership of the New Jersey 2nd Amendment Sanctuary organization to get an accurate report on the state of the fight here in New Jersey.

They’re organized pretty simply: each county has a leader who oversees the organization and the process of lobbying of the county government and the towns inside the county to pass 2A sanctuary resolutions. What does this resolution look like? Click here to check out some of the sample resolutions that have been submitted. Each of New Jersey’s 21 counties has a Facebook page and an active online presence; they boast over 94,000 followers on Facebook statewide.

The “NJ2A sanctuary movement” – as its supporters like to call it – has enjoyed much early, fast success. West Milford was the first town to pass the resolution back in December 2019. Since then, there has been an avalanche of towns and counties adopting the resolution or a version of it. Each week seems to see another town or county joining the list.

So far, the following counties and towns have declared themselves 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries:

West Milford, Downe Twp, Sussex Borough, Franklin Borough, Stillwater, Montague, Branchville, Hamburg, Alloway, Maurice River, Berkeley Twp, Middle Township, Lower Township, Hopatacong, Deerfield, Egg Harbor Twp, Pennsville, Cape May County, Salem County, Oxford, Upper Twp, Lawrence Twp, Franklinville, Upper Pittsgrove, Stow Creek, Dennis Twp, Tabernacle, Warren County, Little Egg Harbor, Washington Twp (Warren), Lower Alloway Creek, Phillipsburg, Howell Twp, Ocean County, Sussex County, Commercial Twp., Monroe Twp, Tabernacle, Hampton Twp, Cumberland County, Monmouth County, Lacey Twp, Wantage Twp, and Jackson Twp.

Pretty impressive progress if you ask me!

Some say (mostly liberals) that conservatives are being hypocritical in their simultaneous condemnation of Phil Murphy’s support of NJ being a sanctuary for illegal immigrants while also supporting 2nd Amendment Sanctuary resolutions.

There’s one big difference: what the NJ2A movement is trying to do is create sanctuaries for the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. Murphy wants to obstruct the Federal Government and ICE’s abilities to deport those who are here illegally. It’s apples and oranges.

