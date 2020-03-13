Murphy urges N.J. to avoid gatherings of 250+ people

TRENTON, N.J. – While New Jersey has thus far avoided more dramatic statewide actions like ordering all schools close (like Ohio and Maryland), Governor Phil Murphy did take to Twitter on Thursday to urge New Jerseyans to avoid mass gatherings of over 250 people.

There have officially been 29 diagnosed cases of coronavirus thus far in the Garden State.

Many state and local institutions are acting of their own volition; for example, all Bergen County public school districts are closing beginning next week:

 