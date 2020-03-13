Murphy urges N.J. to avoid gatherings of 250+ people

TRENTON, N.J. – While New Jersey has thus far avoided more dramatic statewide actions like ordering all schools close (like Ohio and Maryland), Governor Phil Murphy did take to Twitter on Thursday to urge New Jerseyans to avoid mass gatherings of over 250 people.

There have officially been 29 diagnosed cases of coronavirus thus far in the Garden State.

–

Many state and local institutions are acting of their own volition; for example, all Bergen County public school districts are closing beginning next week:

BREAKING: Today, I am recommending the cancellation of all public gatherings of 250+ people, including parades, concerts, and sporting events. Social distancing works. This is our best chance to mitigate the chance of exposure & rapid spread of #COVID19.https://t.co/AKOFRSvkQF pic.twitter.com/uFVplz6L3y — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 12, 2020

–