DISGUSTING: Turnpike Authority continues pushing massive toll hikes during pandemic

By Matt Rooney

Thousands are out of work. Transportation companies are working overtime to keep supply chains operational.

The Turnpike Authority is taking advantage of the present crisis to advance… TOLL HIKES!

I’m not joking. Two online hearings were held on Wednesday; the public could watch remotely, sure, but those working from home (often with kids) couldn’t actively participate. The proposed $24 billion upgrade plan centers on a plan to increase tolls by 36% for the New Jersey Turnpike and 27% on the Garden State Parkway.

Set aside for a moment whether you think our transportation system needs an additional capital infusion.

Is it appropriate to be discussing toll hikes right now?

In the middle of a pandemic? When people are already suffering? And trucking companies don’t need any extra overhead to slow them down? Of course not.

And will it even help when roads are empty indefinitely?

Again… no.

Don’t expect Governor Murphy to save us from this: before the COVID-19 panic gripped America, he flat-out lied about his knowledge of the toll hike plan.

