By Matt Rooney

Mayor Pete is over, Save Jerseyans, after a steady drop in state/national Democrat primary polling and a dismal 4th place finish (8.2%) in South Carolina over the weekend. That’s according to the AP this evening.

Buttigieg is arguably the first top tier candidate to drop this cycle. He’s also the first Democrat Iowa caucus “winner” (sorry Bernie Bros) to NOT win the Democrat presidential nomination since Tom Harkin way back in 1992 (who also left the race in early March).

