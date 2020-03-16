MURPHY’S LAW: N.J. bans public gatherings of 50 or more; orders bars/cinemas/gyms/casinos closed

TRENTON, N.J. – It’s not marital law, Save Jerseyans, but it’s moving in that direction, and it’s certainly unprecedented in modern times. Public health officials believe it’s also 100% necessary.

On Monday, as part of an apparent joint agreement between the governors of New York and Connecticut, Governor Phil Murphy announced that all New Jersey restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms and movie theaters are under order to close by 8:00 p.m. on Monday night.

Restaurants and eateries are permitted to remain open for take-out and delivery only.

Essential businesses like gas stations and supermarkets WILL also remain open.

Non-essential services (the stuff that typically closes during a snow storm or major hurricane) will cease operations at 8:00 p.m.

Medical offices will stay open.

Most eerie of all, gatherings of 50 people or more are banned until further notice.

